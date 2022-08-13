The Upper Beaches Walking Tour

Readers' Choice 2021

Aug 13, 2022

The best way to get to know the Upper Beaches neighbourhood is on foot, with a local guide.
This will be a FREE, public walking tour.
It will be a good experience for curious locals, solo travelers, backpackers, small groups of friends, or newcomers.

Beginning at the Toronto Public Library – Main Street Branch, your guide Alex Rascanu will tell you about the Upper Beaches neighbourhood’s history and show a number of heritage and historically significant buildings along Main Street and Kingston Road, the Lyall Avenue Heritage Conservation District, and Malvern Collegiate Institute. The tour will conclude at the popular The Big Carrot Beach Community Market.

Saturday, August 27th, 2022 at 9:00am
The tour will last approximately 90 minutes

The walking tour will start in front of the Toronto Public Library – Main Street Branch (137 Main St., Toronto).

This tour will end at The Big Carrot Beach Community Market (125 Southwood Dr., Toronto), where you can enjoy organic coffee, tea, baked goods, and/or groceries.

Location Address - 137 Main St., Toronto

Event Price - FREE

Sat, Aug 27th, 2022 @ 09:00 AM
to 10:30 AM

Tour

Community Events

