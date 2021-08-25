COVID-19

Tottenham’s Free Historic Ghost Walks

Aug 25, 2021

Guided ghost walk of Tottenham beginning with a ghost story at the main doors of the Taste of Freedom Inn (24 Mill Street W), and making several stops throughout the downtown core of Tottenham. The walk will end on Mill Street just west of the fire hall. Walk is about 75 minutes. Free. Pre-register. Oct 27-30 at 7 and 9 pm. cael.cohen@gmail.com

Additional Details

Venue Name - Tottenham, New Tecumseth, Ontario

Event Price - FREE

Date And Time
Wed, Oct 27th, 2021 @ 07:00 PM to
Sat, Oct 30th, 2021 @ 12:00 AM

Location
Walk begins at 24 Mill Street West, Tottenham, ON, Online Event

Event Types
Tour

Event Category
Community Events

Tottenham, New Tecumseth, Ontario

Event Tags

