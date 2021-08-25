Tottenham’s Free Historic Ghost Walks

- News
Guided ghost walk of Tottenham beginning with a ghost story at the main doors of the Taste of Freedom Inn (24 Mill Street W), and making several stops throughout the downtown core of Tottenham. The walk will end on Mill Street just west of the fire hall. Walk is about 75 minutes. Free. Pre-register. Oct 27-30 at 7 and 9 pm. cael.cohen@gmail.com
Venue Name - Tottenham, New Tecumseth, Ontario
Event Price - FREE