Mar 8, 2022

12 12 people viewed this event.

We are a group of Sport and Event Marketing Postgraduate students at George Brown College and we’re organizing a virtual tour of Toronto to help increase exposure to the local businesses we love that have been impacted by COVID-19, while also raising money for Variety Village! You can buy a ticket through our website to take part in the event and learn about some new cultural experiences, delicious food and drink, and win prizes.

Event Price - $22.23

Wed, Mar 23rd, 2022 @ 07:00 PM
to 08:30 PM

Online Event

Tour

Virtual Event
 
