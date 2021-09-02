Travel with Wine Rack – The Great Grape Getaway

SIP. SAVOUR. reDISCOVER. Enjoy an all-inclusive Niagara wine tasting experience, including transportation to and from downtown Toronto.

“The Great Grape Getaway”, brought to you by Wine Rack, is all about YOU! Enjoy a relaxing day full of great wine, delicious food and breathtaking vineyard views.

Your adventure begins with a choice of where you’d like to go and when. Choose from two of Niagara’s finest wineries — Jackson-Triggs or Inniskillin. No matter which winery you choose, you are guaranteed to have an unforgettable experience! Included in your package: wine tastings, food pairings and round-trip transportation from Union Station Bus Terminal in downtown Toronto to your chosen winery.

DATE & TIME:

Saturday, September 18th (9 am – 4 pm): Inniskillin Estate Winery

Saturday, September 24th (9 am – 4 pm): Jackson-Triggs Estate Winery

Saturday, October 2nd (9 am – 4 pm): Inniskillin Estate Winery

Saturday, October 16th (9 am – 4 pm): Jackson-Triggs Estate Winery