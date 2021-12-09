Starting December 2021, Wednesday Noon Walks are back!! We ask that walk participants wear a mask throughout the walk, show proof of vaccination, and complete the University’s COVID screening form.

Nature is known to be unpredictable and unexpected, so what awaits us today? Michelle, the Arboretum’s Naturalist Intern, will be leading 1 hour long walks every Wednesday. Walks start at The Arboretum kiosk at 12:15 p.m. For further information contact Michelle at beltranm@uoguelph.ca or ext. 53615. The hike may be cancelled if there is inclement weather.