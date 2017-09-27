Tourism For Impact – What Are The Possibilities?

Cavern Bar 76 Church, Toronto, Ontario M5C 2G1

Panel discussion about sustainable tourism and how our travels could have a positive impact on the world. BGFG Speaker Series are expert led conversations inspiring a movement of change makers for a fair, equitable and healthy society. In partnership with Social+Travel Good. 6:30 pm. Free. buygoodfeelgood.com/speaker-series

Cavern Bar 76 Church, Toronto, Ontario M5C 2G1 View Map
647-987-9880
