Tourism For Impact – What Are The Possibilities?
Cavern Bar 76 Church, Toronto, Ontario M5C 2G1
Panel discussion about sustainable tourism and how our travels could have a positive impact on the world. BGFG Speaker Series are expert led conversations inspiring a movement of change makers for a fair, equitable and healthy society. In partnership with Social+Travel Good. 6:30 pm. Free. buygoodfeelgood.com/speaker-series
Free
