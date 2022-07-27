Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

Toussaint

Jul 27, 2022

Toussaint

4 4 people viewed this event.

. August 17 at 7 pm. $10-$15. Drake Hotel Underground, 1150 Queen West. eventbrite.com

A year into her music career she is ready to share her musical talent with her hometown, Toronto at the highly coveted Drake Hotel. The night kicks off with a DJ set from Adroc that continues throughout the night. Followed by performances from Mileena and her RNB band. Last but not least, Toussaint will be performing songs from her debut EP Ethereal alongside her rock band. With sounds ranging from R&B to rock, this will be a night filled with great music, memorable moments and good energy.

Additional Details

Location Address - 1150 Queen St. West, Toronto, ON M6J 1J3

Event Price - $10-$15

Date And Time

Wed, Aug 17th, 2022 @ 07:00 PM

Location

Drake Hotel

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Music

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine