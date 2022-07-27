. August 17 at 7 pm. $10-$15. Drake Hotel Underground, 1150 Queen West. eventbrite.com

A year into her music career she is ready to share her musical talent with her hometown, Toronto at the highly coveted Drake Hotel. The night kicks off with a DJ set from Adroc that continues throughout the night. Followed by performances from Mileena and her RNB band. Last but not least, Toussaint will be performing songs from her debut EP Ethereal alongside her rock band. With sounds ranging from R&B to rock, this will be a night filled with great music, memorable moments and good energy.