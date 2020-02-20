Towards The Future: Black Creatives x Mentorship
Artscape Daniels Launchpad 130 Queens Quay E, Toronto, Ontario M5A 3Y5
Towards The Future is a conversation sharing the experiences, pathways and stories of photographer Anthony (Tony) Gebrehiwot, celebrity ghostwriter & journalist Pauleanna Reid, and their mentees. Moderated by Dwayne Morgan, the panel will share how mentorship has shaped their creative pathways, including gaining access to key people and spaces, receiving invaluable feedback and knowledge and more. 6 pm. Free.
Info
Black History
Free
Community Events