Towards The Future: Black Creatives x Mentorship

Towards The Future is a conversation sharing the experiences, pathways and stories of photographer Anthony (Tony) Gebrehiwot, celebrity ghostwriter & journalist Pauleanna Reid, and their mentees. Moderated by Dwayne Morgan, the panel will share how mentorship has shaped their creative pathways, including gaining access to key people and spaces, receiving invaluable feedback and knowledge and more. 6 pm. Free.

Pre-register: bit.ly/TowardstheFuture