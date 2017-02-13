Town Hall For All: Community Hub

Organizations and individuals offer a diverse array of free community programming on inclusion, diversity, gentrification, youth homelessness, cycling and more plus a drop-in fair for kids, a Jane's Walk, an ice cream social, theatrical and comedy performances and more.

Feb 23-26: Thu from 6 pm, Fri noon-10:30 pm, Sat 8 am-8 pm, Sun 9:30 am-6 pm. See website for details and to pre-register (some events require pre-registration).

torontoforeveryone.com/community-hub