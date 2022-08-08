TPFF Outdoor Film Screening & Souk

Toronto Palestine Film Festival is kicking off its 15th year with TPFF’s most popular summer event – our free Outdoor Film Screening and Souq! TPFF welcomes you to a day full of music, food and local artisans followed by the 200 Meters film screening.

Join us August 12 at 5:30 pm to browse and shop at our souq vendors. From clothing and Palestinian tatreez to a book signing with acclaimed author Saeed Teebi – our souq showcases the work of top local talents. There will also be delicious culinary treats to enjoy from Alijandro’s Kitchen and freshly made knafeh from Petra Restaurant as we wait for the sun to set (approximate screening time 8:45 pm)!

Note: Prior to the screening, tribute will paid to the Palestinian victims of this weekend’s attack on Gaza.

200 METERS

Ameen Nayfeh, 2020 | Palestine, Jordan, Qatar, Italy, Sweden. Arabic, Hebrew, English. Fully subtitled in English.

Mustafa (Ali Suliman) and his wife Salwa live a mere 200 metres apart in two Palestinian villages on opposite sides of the separation wall. One day he gets a call every parent dreads – his son has been in an accident and is in the hospital. Rushing to cross the checkpoint to be with his family, Mustafa is denied entry and embarks upon a journey to cross the border illegally. A 200-metre distance becomes a 200-kilometre odyssey as Mustafa attempts to get to the other side of the wall joined by a motley crew of fellow passengers. Palestinian director Ameen Nayfeh’s debut drama is a heart-pounding depiction of the life-threatening struggles of daily life under occupation in an urgent story of resistance, dignity, family and hope.

