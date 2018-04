Toronto Palestine Film Festival and Qadita Productions present a play by Amer Hlehel. TAHA is based on the story of the celebrated Palestinian poet Taha Muhammad Ali. His poetry tells of the experience of Palestinian refugees. May 11-12, Fri 8:30 pm, Sat 3:30 & 7:30 pm. $45-$65.

Tickets: https://goo.gl/QgYwhW