Tracey-Mae Chambers

Glenhyrst Art Gallery of Brant 20 Ava (Brantford), Brantford, Ontario N3T 5G9

To The End (sculpture), May 25-Jul 19, reception 7-8:30 pm May 30. Free. 

Tracey-Mae Chambers is a Métis sculptor and installation artist based in Simcoe, Ontario. In this exhibition, artist Tracey-Mae Chambers explores the theory of the Anthropocene, defined by geologists as a profound transformation in the climate and natural environment caused by human activities; as a result, plant, animal, and human life on Earth is in danger of mass extinction.

Glenhyrst Art Gallery of Brant 20 Ava (Brantford), Brantford, Ontario N3T 5G9 View Map
