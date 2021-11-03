Event Supporting craft & its makers, One Of A Kind brings together the country’s most talented artisans so you can shop and discover the best in Canadian Made. For 11 days, get to know 400 exhibitors and discover 1000s of thoughtfully made products from home décor to art, clothing to gourmet food. Nov 25 to Dec 5.

Proof of vaccination and mandatory masking will be required for entry to the 2021 One Of A Kind Winter Show. Please review our full health and safety protocols here. (https://oneofakindshow.com/home/health-safety/)

New this year, admission to the show will be timed entry. Please buy your tickets online to book a time slot for your visit. For more info and to buy tickets, please visit http://www.oneofakindshow.com