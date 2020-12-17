BARGAINS GROUP FRIENDS AND FAMILY WAREHOUSE SALE- DISCOUNT COUPON 2020

Looking for a one-stop shop for your holiday gifts? Don’t miss The Bargains Group’s Annual Friends and Family Warehouse Sale featuring brand name winter apparel, socks, underwear, toys & games, and so much more-all up to 80% off!

Please note to ensure the safety of our staff and customers, at the moment our store is now open for VIRTUAL SHOPPING and CURBSIDE PICKUPS only. Please note masks and social distancing are mandatory anytime you out of your vehicle. If you feel unwell or have any symptoms, have traveled within the last 14 days, or have come into contact with someone who has Covid-19 please stay home for everyone’s safety. To book an appointment please the provided link below or call 1-877-868-5655.

Appointments are available Thursday from 9 am to 5 pm and Friday from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Make sure you get your coupon for $5 off and a free gift (Coupon Code: FF-2020)