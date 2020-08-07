This weekend, Jay Cheng launches DIGIWKND, a Jaycow Millinery/Block Common digital pop-up in support of the Daily Bread Food Bank, with scheduled events and special guest appearances all weekend long.

Live streamed on Instagram @jaycow_milliner, guests are invited to join a studio workshop tour on Saturday, August 8 at 1 pm (EST), and live hat making sessions on Friday, August 7 at 11 am (EST), Saturday, August 8 at 9 am (EST), and Sunday, August 9 at 7 pm (EST).

On Friday, August 7, the pop-up kicks off with a tour and live conversation with the Daily Bread Food Bank team. Jaycow Millinery will be donating $25 from every hat sale to the organization.

Special guests include musician and CBC host Odario; artist and creator Callen Schaub; artist, model and actor Win Kuplowsky; activist and artist Dapper Mindy; performer and composer Bevan Bühler; musician Pluko and more.