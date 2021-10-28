Halloween

Best Movies on Netflix

Epiq Hockey Expo

The EpiQ Hockey Expo hockey exhibition is Eastern Canada's largest all hockey show will be hosted at the EY Centre.

Oct 28, 2021

Epiq Hockey Expo

1 1 people viewed this event.

The EpiQ Hockey Expo hockey exhibition is Eastern Canada’s largest all hockey show will be hosted at the EY Centre Eastern Ontario’s Largest Exhibition Venue. This is   the place to bring you face to face with exhibitors, industry  professionals and hockey influencers from across the country.
 

     Our speaker line-up this year includes prominent industry names like       James Duthie, Bob MacKenzie, Jamie McLennan,  Chris Phillips, Liam Maguire , with a special live performance from world-renowned painter  David Arrigo which will be donated to the Ottawa Sens Community       Foundation for Auction and Zac Bell with his stick wizardry.  

The Hockey Hall of Fall Trophy  and 72 Summit Series Display , and  Top Shot Hockey Interactive  games will definitely be a hit at this year’s event. The Glice Zone       located in the outdoor arena will be open for demonstrations of Expo       products.  

Additional Details

Location Address - 4899 Uplands Dr, Ottawa, ON K1V 2N6

Event Price - $25.00

Date And Time
Sat, Aug 20th, 2022 @ 10:00 AM to
Sun, Aug 21st, 2022 @ 06:00 PM

Location
EY Centre

Event Types
Tradeshow, Consumer Show or Expo

Event Category
Festivals
 
 

Event Tags

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine