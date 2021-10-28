The EpiQ Hockey Expo hockey exhibition is Eastern Canada’s largest all hockey show will be hosted at the EY Centre Eastern Ontario’s Largest Exhibition Venue. This is the place to bring you face to face with exhibitors, industry professionals and hockey influencers from across the country.



Our speaker line-up this year includes prominent industry names like James Duthie, Bob MacKenzie, Jamie McLennan, Chris Phillips, Liam Maguire , with a special live performance from world-renowned painter David Arrigo which will be donated to the Ottawa Sens Community Foundation for Auction and Zac Bell with his stick wizardry.

The Hockey Hall of Fall Trophy and 72 Summit Series Display , and Top Shot Hockey Interactive games will definitely be a hit at this year’s event. The Glice Zone located in the outdoor arena will be open for demonstrations of Expo products.