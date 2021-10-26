Halloween

Oct 26, 2021

Fall Cottage Life Show 2021

Cottage and outdoor living event with exhibitors, seminars and guest speakers. Nov 12-14. $18, srs $15, stu $12, child $9. International Centre, Hall 2, 6900 Airport Rd, Mississauga.

The Fall Cottage Life Show will run concurrently with the Seasons Christmas Show, offering guests access to both shows for the price of one admission. Tickets are available now on the Fall Cottage Life Show website at www.cottagelife.com/shows. Guests will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination and adhere to health and safety protocols to attend.

Show Hours and Dates:

  • Friday, November 12: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Saturday, November 13: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Sunday, November 14: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location Address - 6900 Airport Road, Mississauga, ON L4V 1E8

Event Price - Adults (18+): $15, Seniors (65+): $12, Youth (12-17): $12, Child (4-11): $9, Children (3 & under): Free

Fri, Nov 12th, 2021 @ 10:00 AM to
Sun, Nov 14th, 2021 @ 05:00 PM

Tradeshow, Consumer Show or Expo

Community Events

