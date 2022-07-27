Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

Fan Expo Canada 2022

Jul 27, 2022

Fan Expo Canada 2022

8 8 people viewed this event.

Experience the largest Comics, Sci-Fi, Horror, Anime and Gaming event in Canada. Four days of citywide events, family-friendly attractions and world-renowned celebrities await you.

Join thousands of fans from all over the world to Celebrate, Discover, and Belong with us!

Show Hours:
Thursday, Aug 25: 4 PM – 9 PM
Friday, Aug 26: 10 AM – 7 PM
Saturday, Aug 27: 10 AM – 7 PM
Sunday, Aug 28: 10 AM – 5 PM

August 25 to 28 at Metro Toronto Convention Centre. $27 and up. fanexpohq.com

Additional Details

Location Address - 222 Bremner Blvd, Toronto, Ontario M5V 2L9

Event Price - Various prices, from $27 & up

Location ID - 566721

Date And Time

Thu, Aug 25th, 2022 @ 04:00 PM
to Sun, Aug 28th, 2022

Event Types

Tradeshow, Consumer Show or Expo

Event Category

Festivals

Event Tags

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine