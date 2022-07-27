Fan Expo Canada 2022

Experience the largest Comics, Sci-Fi, Horror, Anime and Gaming event in Canada. Four days of citywide events, family-friendly attractions and world-renowned celebrities await you.

Join thousands of fans from all over the world to Celebrate, Discover, and Belong with us!

Show Hours:

Thursday, Aug 25: 4 PM – 9 PM

Friday, Aug 26: 10 AM – 7 PM

Saturday, Aug 27: 10 AM – 7 PM

Sunday, Aug 28: 10 AM – 5 PM

August 25 to 28 at Metro Toronto Convention Centre. $27 and up. fanexpohq.com