Fan Expo Canada 2022

- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
Experience the largest Comics, Sci-Fi, Horror, Anime and Gaming event in Canada. Four days of citywide events, family-friendly attractions and world-renowned celebrities await you.
Join thousands of fans from all over the world to Celebrate, Discover, and Belong with us!
Show Hours:
Thursday, Aug 25: 4 PM – 9 PM
Friday, Aug 26: 10 AM – 7 PM
Saturday, Aug 27: 10 AM – 7 PM
Sunday, Aug 28: 10 AM – 5 PM
August 25 to 28 at Metro Toronto Convention Centre. $27 and up. fanexpohq.com
Location Address - 222 Bremner Blvd, Toronto, Ontario M5V 2L9
Event Price - Various prices, from $27 & up
Location ID - 566721