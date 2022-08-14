Readers' Choice 2021

Toronto’s 3x Award-Winning LGBTQ2SIA+ Market returns to Buddies on August 27th for Flamingo Market x August Edition! Come support our flock of 35+ LGBTQ2SIA+ artisans, businesses and nonprofits!

Proudly hosted at the historic Buddies In Bad Times Theatre – the worlds largest and longest-running queer theatre – right in the heart of Toronto’s Queer Village. Featuring, promoting and fostering the diverse small business and artisan talent that the LGBTQ2SIA+ community has to offer.
Flamingo Market is a FREE admission market that is an all inclusive, child friendly market. All are welcome to attend!

Location Address - 12 Alexander, Toronto, Ontario

Event Price - Free

Sat, Aug 27th, 2022 @ 11:00 AM
to 07:00 PM

Market or Showcase

Community Events

