Toronto’s 3x Award-Winning LGBTQ2SIA+ Market returns to Buddies on August 27th for Flamingo Market x August Edition! Come support our flock of 35+ LGBTQ2SIA+ artisans, businesses and nonprofits!
Proudly hosted at the historic Buddies In Bad Times Theatre – the worlds largest and longest-running queer theatre – right in the heart of Toronto’s Queer Village. Featuring, promoting and fostering the diverse small business and artisan talent that the LGBTQ2SIA+ community has to offer.
Flamingo Market is a FREE admission market that is an all inclusive, child friendly market. All are welcome to attend!
More info at facebook.com/events/739746553815817
Location Address - 12 Alexander, Toronto, Ontario
Event Price - Free
