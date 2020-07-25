Horizons for Youth Virtual Auction

Horizons for Youth is a shelter for at-risk and homeless youth in Toronto. From July 24 through Sunday at 5pm we are hosting a virtual auction to raise money for the shelter. Due to COVID19, expenses at the shelter have increased as there are increased sanitation measures, increased PPE demand, increased staffing, increased food demand, among other things.

Please take a look at our virtual auction to see if you can support our shelter! There are over 40 items and experiences available, so there is something for everyone! If you don’t wish to get anything at this time, but still wish to support the shelter, there is a “cash donation” option at the top of the auction page where you can simply donate. The link is: https://mobilbid.co/url/yWO4OtqY