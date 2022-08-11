Horror-Rama is Toronto’s ONLY all horror convention with lots of great celebrities, artists, vendors, performances, panels, a short film festival and more. If you or a someone you know loves horror, this is the place to gather, meet, watch, and buy all the spooky goodies you love. Halloween starts early this year ! Sep 30-Oct 2. $25 and up. 918 Bathurst Centre. horrorramacanada.com