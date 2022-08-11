Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

Horror-Rama

Aug 11, 2022

Horror-Rama

6 6 people viewed this event.

Horror-Rama is Toronto’s ONLY all horror convention with lots of great celebrities, artists, vendors, performances, panels, a short film festival and more. If you or a someone you know loves horror, this is the place to gather, meet, watch, and buy all the spooky goodies you love. Halloween starts early this year ! Sep 30-Oct 2. $25 and up. 918 Bathurst Centre. horrorramacanada.com

Additional Details

Location Address - 918 Bathurst St, Toronto, ON M5R 3G5

Event Price - 24.99-124.99

Location ID - 565385

Date And Time

Fri, Sep 30th, 2022 @ 07:00 PM
to Sun, Oct 2nd, 2022 @ 04:00 PM

Event Types

Tradeshow, Consumer Show or Expo

Event Category

Film

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine