Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

Motorama Custom Car & Motorsports Expo

Apr 13, 2022

Motorama Custom Car & Motorsports Expo

11 11 people viewed this event.

The seventh annual Motorama Custom Car & Motorsports Expo Presented by eBay Motors takes place April 29, 30 & May 1, 2022 at the International Centre, across from Toronto’s Pearson International Airport. The show features more than 300,000 square feet of custom cars, hot rods, racing vehicles of all kinds, tuners, displays and exhibitors. Motorama is Canada’s biggest late-winter celebration of automobiles and motorsports. For more information, visit www.motoramashow.com

Additional Details

Location Address - 6900 Airport Road, Mississauga

Event Price - $25.00

Date And Time

Fri, Apr 29th, 2022 @ 10:00 AM
to Sun, May 1st, 2022 @ 05:00 PM

Event Types

Tradeshow, Consumer Show or Expo

Event Category

Community Events

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine