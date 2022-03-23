The Motorcycle SUPERSHOW encompasses over 400,000 square feet, featuring more than 500 exhibitors, 100 Clubs, Rides and Rallies on display, the new 2022 Motorcycles in massive Corporate Displays and huge dealer displays or the Used Bike Market within the show.

Custom bike builders from across North America will compete for $50,000 in Cash and Prizes at The Canada Cup Championship Custom Show Bike competition in Hall 5.

For those who love vintage and history, visit the Century of Motorcycles Vintage display where bikes from the past 100 years will be on display. Attendees will enjoy live bands, and fashion shows, as well as having the opportunity to meet industry celebrities.

You can purchase your bike at the show, find the best shopping bargains, or find out how to get in to the sport of motorcycling all under one roof.

Known as, “The Big One by the Airport”, for its high attendance, its ideal location and free parking at the International Centre (6900 Airport Road), the Motorcycle SUPERSHOW is a motorcycle shopping extravaganza offering something for every interest including sport bikes, cruisers, motocross, off-road, racing, vintage, touring and custom bikes, as well as scooters and ATV’s.

The Motorcycle SUPERSHOW has excited to announce the live freestyle show will be returning in 2022. This gravity defying show is scheduled for all three days of the show, with performances by well-known industry Motocross riders Highway Heathens, Harley Davidson’s Stunt Team. They will electrify the crowd with their heart stopping tricks and performances. This is a fan favorite with the attendees of the show. You won’t want to miss it.

March 25-27. Eight shows in total will be performed inside Hall 4; 3 shows on Friday, 3 shows on Saturday and 2 shows on Sunday.

For further information on the 46th Annual North American International Motorcycle SUPERSHOW, visit online at www.motorcyclesupershow.ca.