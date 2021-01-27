NOW MagazineAll EventsOntario Mega RV Show

Ontario Mega RV Show

Check out Canada’s largest virtual RV event showcases over 500 trailers, motorhomes & park models, with an assortment of top brands like Airstream, Winnebago and more.

Along with the new 2021 RVs, the show will feature live product walk-throughs of the hottest gadgets, virtual musical performances, special guests and of course, amazing giveaways! Attendees can also check out live seminars covering Technical ‘How-Tos’, RV DIY & Renos, Grilling tips and more – perfect for those new to the RV lifestyle and veterans alike.

Registration is free.

 

2021-02-05 @ 10:00 AM to
2021-02-07 @ 04:00 PM
 

Online Event
 

Tradeshow, Consumer Show or Expo
 

Virtual Event

