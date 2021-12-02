Readers' Choice 2021

Dec 1, 2021

RC Show 2022

Canada’s leading foodservice trade event is preparing for a world-class hybrid showcase.

RC Show 2022 returns to Toronto’s Enercare Centre at Exhibition Place, combining the best of in-person and virtual – a dynamic in-person trade show, conferences, competitions and events along with broadcast-quality programming available virtually and in-person. For three action-packed days, RC Show aims to reignite the industry with leading brands and suppliers, the latest trends and solution-based content, an enhanced domestic and international buyers’ program, as well as programming from national and global thought-leaders assembled to discuss key issues to support the revival of the industry – an annual event that can’t be missed.

Additional Details

Location Address - 100 Princes' Blvd Unit 1, Toronto, ON M6K 3C3

Event Price - $49

Location ID - 563658

Date And Time

Sun, Feb 27th, 2022 @ 10:00 AM
to Tue, Mar 1st, 2022 @ 04:00 PM

Location

Enercare Centre

Event Types

Tradeshow, Consumer Show or Expo

Event Category

Food & Drink

