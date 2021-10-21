Seasons Christmas Show 2021

The Seasons Christmas Show will bring the local craft and maker community back together to create a unique shopping experience for guests looking to find gift inspiration.

At the show’s signature Makeful Market, inspired by the Canadian DIY crafting channel Makeful, shoppers will be treated to bespoke handmade and eclectic items from local makers, artisans and foodies. Guests can enjoy holiday styling presentations and put their festive crafting skills to the test at the Make & Take Workshop.

The Seasons Christmas Show returns to the International Centre (Hall 3), Mississauga from Friday, Nov. 12 to Sunday, Nov. 14. The show will run concurrently with the Fall Cottage life Show, offering shoppers access to both shows for the price of one admission.

Tickets are available now on the Seasons Christmas Show website at www.seasonsshow.com. Guests will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination and adhere to health and safety protocols to attend.

Show Hours and Dates: