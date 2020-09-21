Study and Go Abroad Virtual Fair and Webinars

Study and Go Abroad Virtual Education Fair and Webinars: September 24th – free entry.

While COVID-19 has put many plans on hold, and the uncertainty of the pandemic continues to disrupt the lives of people around the world, the quest for education and personal development is stronger than ever.

Planning for the future – for one’s self, one’s children – remains top-of-mind, and the Study and Go Abroad Virtual Education Fair brings world-class institutions from around the globe into your home.

With representatives from over 20 countries offering thousands of diploma, degree, and experiential programs, visitors to this online fair will be able to learn from the representatives as well as webinars the information needed to make decisions about education and personal development goals.

For full details, and to pre-register, go to https://www.studyandgoabroad.com/virtual-education-fair/