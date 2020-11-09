The marquee consumer show dedicated to Canadian cottage living is launching its first-ever virtual Fall Cottage Life Show. Cottagers and outdoor enthusiasts can get expert advice on all aspects of cottage living, including DIY projects, food, real estate, building and more. Guests will be able to log in for free and navigate the Fall Cottage Life Show’s user-friendly platform to chat online with exhibitors and shop for cottage-related products and services. Attendees will also be able to watch virtual seminars and participate in live talks with expert speakers and stars from Cottage Life TV, including Colin and Justin and Hope for Wildlife’s Hope Swinimer. The Virtual Fall Cottage Life Show runs from Fri, Nov 20 to Sun, Nov 22. Free admission at cottagelife.com/shows.

Fri, Nov 20: Noon – 8 pm

Sat, Nov 21: 10 am – 5 pm

Sun, Nov 22: 10 am – 4 pm