The Franchise Expo – Toronto

Aug 25, 2022

The Franchise Expo – Toronto

Come to Canada’s largest Franchise Expo presented by S.P.A.R.C. Technologies!

This exciting event is your only opportunity to see and compare full and part-time business ownership options under one roof!  Get face-to-face with company representatives and attend free educational seminars. Participating industries include: Home improvement, tax planning, restaurants, home based businesses, children’s education, senior care, and more!  Take control of your future, increase your income, and find your path to success! 

Additional Details

Location Address - 6900 Airport Rd, Mississauga, ON L4V 1E8

Event Price - $10

Date And Time

Sat, Sep 10th, 2022 @ 11:00 AM
to Sun, Sep 11th, 2022 @ 05:00 PM

Event Types

Tradeshow, Consumer Show or Expo

Event Category

Community Events

NOW Magazine