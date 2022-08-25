The Franchise Expo – Toronto

Come to Canada’s largest Franchise Expo presented by S.P.A.R.C. Technologies!

This exciting event is your only opportunity to see and compare full and part-time business ownership options under one roof! Get face-to-face with company representatives and attend free educational seminars. Participating industries include: Home improvement, tax planning, restaurants, home based businesses, children’s education, senior care, and more! Take control of your future, increase your income, and find your path to success!