NowMagazineAll EventsThe Newest Trick in the Macbook

The Newest Trick in the Macbook

Toronto Magic Company
14
Jul
-
28
Jul

The Newest Trick in the Macbook

by Toronto Magic Company
 
195 people viewed this event.

Highly interactive, virtual, open mic magic show broadcasted LIVE. Guaranteed to blow your mind from the comfort of your own home.

Plus, it’s totally free!
 
For the past three years The Newest Trick in the Book, Canada’s only open mic magic show, has been THE place in Toronto for magicians to test new tricks and for audiences to experience mind-blowing magic.

Now Canada’s only open mic magic show is going VIRTUAL – and we want you to take part in the fun!

Join a dozen incredible magicians from the comfort of your own homes for a virtual, and highly interactive, magic show you have to see to believe!

We’re featuring 6+ performers from all over the world doing brand new magic on each and every show!

We’re going to be broadcasting our open mic shows LIVE on Facebook, so you don’t miss a moment

But, the shows will NOT be available for recording, so sign up to get notified so you don’t miss a show!

Come see it LIVE. It’s TOTALLY FREE!

Sign up. Get notified. Never miss a show.

The next few shows are:

June 9th…June 23rd…July 14…July 28

Click here to grab your FREE tickets now to reserve your spot!

 

Date And Time

2020-07-14 @ 08:00 PM to
2020-07-28 @ 10:00 PM
 

Location

Anywhere
 

Event Types

Tradeshow, Consumer Show or Expo
 

Event Category

Art
 
 
 

Share With Friends

Toronto Magic Company

The Toronto Magic Company works with the best magicians in the world to put on incredible shows in Toronto, at incredible prices, every single week.

Whether you come see our weekly magic open mic, “The Newest Trick in the Book”, our monthly magic show/art installation “The Art of Magic” or one of our many special events, we promise you’ll always have an impossibly good time!

That’s exactly why we started the Toronto Magic Company - to provide Toronto with world class magic shows and offering magicians from around the globe a chance to perform in the world’s hottest city.

No matter when you’re reading this, there is a show happening THIS WEEK!

Comments are Closed.