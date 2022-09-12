Readers' Choice 2021

The TO Vintage Show returns to Toronto Sep 24-25 for a two-day expo featuring Canada’s largest sale of vintage clothing along with hard-to-find vintage décor and antiques from more than 100 independent dealers from across North America. Buying vintage clothing offers dual benefits: building a wardrobe with one-of-a-kind, on-trend and sustainable pieces sourced from across the continent, while also supporting small business owners. With throwback fashion styles trending in 2022, vintage dealers and shops from as far away as Nova Scotia to California will be bringing their curated collections of vintage décor and vintage clothing including inclusive-sizing women’s and menswear, accessories, jewelry, handbags, footwear and textiles.

Additional Details

Location Address - 180 Princes' Blvd, Toronto, Ontario

Event Price - $15

Location ID - 565278

Date And Time

Sat, Sep 24th, 2022 @ 10:00 AM
to Sun, Sep 25th, 2022

Event Types

Market or Showcase

Event Category

Community Events

