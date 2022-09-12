The TO Vintage Show returns to Toronto Sep 24-25 for a two-day expo featuring Canada’s largest sale of vintage clothing along with hard-to-find vintage décor and antiques from more than 100 independent dealers from across North America. Buying vintage clothing offers dual benefits: building a wardrobe with one-of-a-kind, on-trend and sustainable pieces sourced from across the continent, while also supporting small business owners. With throwback fashion styles trending in 2022, vintage dealers and shops from as far away as Nova Scotia to California will be bringing their curated collections of vintage décor and vintage clothing including inclusive-sizing women’s and menswear, accessories, jewelry, handbags, footwear and textiles.