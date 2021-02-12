Saffron Hub together with Artists & Artisans Development Network is excited to present the Toronto Artistic Food Expo virtually on Facebook & YouTube featuring Food Demos, Cultural Specialty Foods, Food Equipment & Technology. There will also be Prizes & Performances during the event!

This is the second edition of a not-for-profit virtual event aiming to support the local economy and increase visibility for local restaurants and restaurateurs in the GTA and Scarborough area.

Join talented chefs and home cooks as they display their work virtually due to COVID-19. Following the lectures and demonstrations there will be a food exhibition promoting the artistic creativity of small businesses and food entrepreneurs. The goal of this event in such an unprecedented time is to ensure the promotion and economic revival of small businesses, food entrepreneurs and food joints while ensuring people across the GTA have the opportunity to view the vendors from Toronto/Scarborough that are participating.