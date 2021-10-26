The Canadian Pet Expo welcomes back Pet Families to holiday festivities celebrating their furry, feathery or scaled family members. Promoting responsible pet ownership has always been a top priority for the Canadian Pet Expo, and the CPE family of vendors and staff are excited to be back. There will be lots of new products and educational material for all new pet owners . Nov 20 & 21.

The Toronto Christmas Pet Show is a pet friendly, family event. Engage with other pet families who share the same passion in a large, spacious Covid-safe venue. All Provincial Covid Safety protocols will be in place.

Take in the CKC sanctioned Royal Canin Crown Classic Dog Show, visit the TICA Cat Show, stroll and shop till you drop at the Holiday Marketplace, and top off your visit with a pet Photo with Santa.