Tao Tea Leaf and The Tea Guild of Canada proudly present the 9th annual Toronto Tea Festival at the Toronto Reference Library, 789 Yonge St, Toronto, Ontario on January 28th and 29th, 2023.

In 2013, what originally started as a one-day event with a little over 30 exhibitors is now two-days and has become the largest tea event in Canada with over 2800 attendees and over 50 exhibitors in 2020.

This year, after a two-year hiatus we’re back, thanks as always to our large group of friendly volunteers, who bring their love of tea and joyful spirit to welcome the world.

If you are new to specialty tea or a long-time aficionado, the return of the Toronto Tea Festival is a chance to discover the world of tea from the ancient to the most current developments. Sample a wide variety of teas and learn from experts at one of their complimentary presentations. Exhibitors offer differing varietals from various regions, different processing techniques and preparation styles. A wide variety of teawares, teas, and related products are on display and available for purchase.

Some highlights:

New this year, tea panels on Commodity Tea vs. Specialty Tea – Which will prevail?

– Regenerative tea farming: addressing climate, nature & people’s actions.

– An Interactive Wu-Wo Tea Ceremony

– Chinese and Japanese Tea Ceremony performances

– Kimono Show and Demonstration

Talks on:

Brewing a Perfect Cup of Masala Chai, Fostering Tea Community Through Sustainability, Tea Medicine, Tea and Mindfulness, Tasseomancy, Intro to Kintsugi, The World’s Most Obscure Tea Terroirs and more



Special guests: International bestselling author, Linda Gaylard, Award winning Camellia Sinensis Co-owner, Kevin Gascoyne, Certified Green Tea advisor, Rikko Osaki of Hokusan Tea Canada, Nadia De La Vega, Tea Content & Compliance Manager for DAVIDsTEA, and more.

The Winning teas of the Tea Tasters Box Challenge (The people’s choice)

Tickets: One and Two- Day passes are now on sale. $16 for a single day or $25 for Two-days.



More information can be found: https://teafestivaltoronto.com/

