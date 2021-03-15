The annual Spring Cottage Life Show is helping Canadians plan for cottage season with the launch of the Virtual Cottage Life & Outdoor Living Show, running online from March 26–28. Following the success of last November’s Virtual Fall Cottage Life Show, the spring show, which typically takes place in-person in Toronto, Ottawa and Edmonton, has gone virtual, offering Canadians nationwide the opportunity to have a variety of cottaging resources at their fingertips. The user-friendly platform allows guests to shop the latest boats, docks and water toys; chat with exhibitors; and find information on builders, contractors, innovative building products and eco-friendly solutions. Attendees can also connect with the experts of Cottage Life magazine, watch virtual seminars and participate in Q&As with guest speakers, including renowned television personality, real estate and renovation expert Scott McGillivray and Cottage Life TV’s Life Below Zero star Sue Aikens. The Virtual Cottage Life & Outdoor Living Show runs from Friday, March 26 to Sunday, March 28. Canadians nationwide can register for FREE admission at cottagelife.com/shows.

Whether attendees are looking to buy their first cottage, plan a significant rebuild or small renovation, browsing for decoration inspiration, or simply looking for ways to make the most of their time away from the city, the Virtual Cottage Life & Outdoor Living Show is a one-stop online destination for both new and seasoned cottagers to find inspiration and get expert advice.

Joining the virtual Main Stage, real estate and renovation expert, and Executive Producer and host of Scott’s Vacation House Rules, Scott McGillivray, chats with Editor of Cottage Life magazine, Michelle Kelly, about the recent real estate market boom in cottage country and offers advice on things to consider when buying a property; Cottage Coach DIYer Adam Holman demonstrates how to build a picnic table for the kids this BBQ season; Blue Ant Media’s Mobile Syrup’s Bradley Bennett gives Cottage Life magazine Associate Editor Alysha Vandertogt his top tech tips on how to work remotely and stay connected at the cottage; and FOCA (Federation of Ontario Cottagers’ Association) Executive Director, Terry Rees, talks with Cottage Life magazine Deputy Editor Liann Bobechko about the growing interest to move to the cottage full-time. In the Cottage Life Screening Room, show-goers will be treated to an all-new episode from Cottage Life TV’s Life Below Zero, Season 8, featuring the standout star from the series, Sue Aikens. Here, attendees will also be able to watch Sue Aikens give a personal tour of her off-the-grid home in Kavik, Alaska and answer fans’ questions.