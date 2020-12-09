Saffron Hub and Artists & Artisans Development Network present the Whitby Artistic Food Expo. This virtual event will take place on Facebook and YouTube and will feature food demos, cultural specialty foods, food equipment & technology, performances and prizes.

Restaurants, catering companies and tourism businesses have been adversely affected due to COVID-19. This event will be an opportunity for business owners to promote their products and companies while providing attendees with extensive food facts and knowledge. The event will also provide an excellent opportunity for social interaction from the comfort of your own home. Join these talented chefs, home cooks and entrepreneurs as they display their work virtually.

The Whitby Artistic Food Expo will take place on Facebook and YouTube. Jan 23 and 24 from 2-4 pm each day. More information can be found at http://www.saffronhub.org or http://www.artistsandartisans.ca .