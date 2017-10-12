Adapted from William Shakespeare (Tragedie of Lear). This play uses Shakespeare's classic tragedy to explore the relationship between aging parents and their adult children through the lens of mental illness.

Previews Oct 12 (1:30 & 7:30 pm), opens Oct 13 and runs to Oct 22. Fri-Sat & Mon 7:30 pm. mat Sat-Sun 1:30 pm. $28, stu/srs/preview $20. In the Palmerston Library Theatre.