Tragedie Of Lear

to Google Calendar - Tragedie Of Lear - 2017-10-12 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Tragedie Of Lear - 2017-10-12 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Tragedie Of Lear - 2017-10-12 00:00:00 iCalendar - Tragedie Of Lear - 2017-10-12 00:00:00

Palmerston Library 560 Palmerston, Toronto, Ontario M6G 2P7

Adapted from William Shakespeare (Tragedie of Lear). This play uses Shakespeare's classic tragedy to explore the relationship between aging parents and their adult children through the lens of mental illness.

Previews Oct 12 (1:30 & 7:30 pm), opens Oct 13 and runs to Oct 22. Fri-Sat & Mon 7:30 pm. mat Sat-Sun 1:30 pm. $28, stu/srs/preview $20. In the Palmerston Library Theatre.

Info

Palmerston Library 560 Palmerston, Toronto, Ontario M6G 2P7 View Map

Stage
Theatre

Visit Event Website

to Google Calendar - Tragedie Of Lear - 2017-10-12 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Tragedie Of Lear - 2017-10-12 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Tragedie Of Lear - 2017-10-12 00:00:00 iCalendar - Tragedie Of Lear - 2017-10-12 00:00:00

Best Restaurants
and Bar Guides

NOW Readers’ Choice 2017 nominations are open!

This week in Print