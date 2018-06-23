Tragically Stripped: A Burlesque Tribute To The Tragically Hip
Revival Bar 783 College, Toronto, Ontario M6G 1C5
Scarlett LaFlamme Burlesque presents burlesque and variety artists paying tribute to The Tragically Hip, with a portion of the proceeds going to The Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund (show not affiliated with fund). Jun 23 at 7 pm (doors 6 pm). Advance tickets and full details at scarlettlaflamme.wixsite.com/burlesque.
