Tragically Stripped: A Burlesque Tribute To The Tragically Hip

Revival Bar 783 College, Toronto, Ontario M6G 1C5

Scarlett LaFlamme Burlesque presents burlesque and variety artists paying tribute to The Tragically Hip, with a portion of the proceeds going to The Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund (show not affiliated with fund). Jun 23 at 7 pm (doors 6 pm). Advance tickets and full details at scarlettlaflamme.wixsite.com/burlesque.

Revival Bar 783 College, Toronto, Ontario M6G 1C5 View Map
