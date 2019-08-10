Free workshop in honour of the North York Van Attack victims. Participants will learn first aid, CPR and emergency preparedness skills. Children and teens cn learn safety skills at our Babysitting and StaySafe booths. There will also be activities and entertainment for children such as a bounce house, colouring booth, facepainting, music and more. 2-8 pm. Free.

https://www.c2cfirstaidaquatics.com/train-the-next-hero-free-first-aid-cpr-workshop/