Train the Next Hero

to Google Calendar - Train the Next Hero - 2019-08-10 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Train the Next Hero - 2019-08-10 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Train the Next Hero - 2019-08-10 14:00:00 iCalendar - Train the Next Hero - 2019-08-10 14:00:00

Mel Lastman Square 5100 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario

Free workshop in honour of the North York Van Attack victims. Participants will learn first aid, CPR and emergency preparedness skills. Children and teens cn learn safety skills at our Babysitting and StaySafe booths. There will also be activities and entertainment for children such as a bounce house, colouring booth, facepainting, music and more. 2-8 pm. Free.

https://www.c2cfirstaidaquatics.com/train-the-next-hero-free-first-aid-cpr-workshop/

Info

Mel Lastman Square 5100 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario View Map
All Ages, Free, Outdoor
Community Events
647-689-4647
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Train the Next Hero - 2019-08-10 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Train the Next Hero - 2019-08-10 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Train the Next Hero - 2019-08-10 14:00:00 iCalendar - Train the Next Hero - 2019-08-10 14:00:00