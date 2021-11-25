A live experiment in socializing and collaboratively designing a communal conversation space with Misha Glouberman. Doors 7:30 pm, show 8 pm.$15. Reserve. The Garrison, 1197 Dundas W. http://www.trampolinehall.net/tintsDec2021/

Misha Glouberman, communication expert and host of Toronto’s beloved barroom lecture series Trampoline Hall, is hosting an event to help people get out of the house and remember what it’s like to use their social skills with others, face to face, within the guiderails of a facilitated cocktail party. What’s that? It’s a unique experience where participants co-design topics of discussion so they can meet people with the same interests and participate in the kinds of conversations they want to have.

Here’s how it works: You’ll get shuffled up in different groups and get to talk to different people. In the early parts of the event, Misha will give you topics to talk about. At some point, the group will collaboratively build a menu of topics that people in the room want to talk about. You’ll get to find the other people in the room who are interested in the same things as you and talk about those things. Once the structured conversation part is done, there will be some regular socializing.

This event requires registration and proof of Covid vaccination to attend.