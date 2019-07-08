Trampoline Hall

Short talks on various topics. Amy Langstaff curates! Misha Glouberman hosts. 8 pm (doors 7:40 pm). $11.

Tickets are $11 in advance at Soundscapes or $10 online through Eventbrite and go on sale Thursday, July 4 at 10 am. A few rush tickets will be sold at the door, for $10 from 6:30 pm. For ticket details see: trampolinehall.net/tickets