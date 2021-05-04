NOW MagazineAll EventsTrans Pride

Trans Pride

Toronto’s Trans Rally and March, centred around trans and non-binary folks celebrated in a virtual space for an hour of speakers and performers and community engagement. June 25 from 3-4 pm. http://pridetoronto.com

 

Date And Time

2021-05-25 @ 03:00 PM to
2021-06-25 @ 04:00 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Meeting or Networking Event
 

Event Category

Community Events

Event Tags

