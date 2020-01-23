TRANScend/TRANSform: A Teach-In With Trans Folks & Allies

Join authors Gwen Benaway and Kai Cheng Thom along with activists Monica Forrester and Chanelle Gallant as they stage a Teach-In to educate the general public about issues affecting the Trans community and how allies can help create safer, braver spaces. 7-9 pm. Free.

Free on-site childcare will be available, thanks to Showing Up for Racial Justice (SURJ) – Toronto! Please email anjulagogia@gmail.com to confirm ages of children.

Organized by Another Story Bookshop and The 519.