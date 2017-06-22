Transformation

More than 20 installation performance & visual artists transform the square with creative and interactive projects of LGBTQ+ artists from Toronto and beyond. The Levels art exhibit is followed by Indigenous music and global sounds curated by Revolutions Per Minute: Indigenous musicians Shawnee and Ziibiwan, Filipino folk-dance by Phedre x HATAW, Afro-Indigenous artist Lido Pimienta and Iranian vocalist Sevdaliza. Noon-11 pm. Free.

