Transformation

Yonge-Dundas Square 1 Dundas E, Toronto, Ontario M5B 2G9

More than 20 installation performance & visual artists transform the square with creative and interactive projects of LGBTQ+ artists from Toronto and beyond. The Levels art exhibit is followed by Indigenous music and global sounds curated by Revolutions Per Minute: Indigenous musicians Shawnee and Ziibiwan, Filipino folk-dance by Phedre x HATAW, Afro-Indigenous artist Lido Pimienta and Iranian vocalist Sevdaliza. Noon-11 pm. Free.

facebook.com/events/1928103784140457

Info

Yonge-Dundas Square 1 Dundas E, Toronto, Ontario M5B 2G9 View Map

Pride
All Ages, Free, Outdoor, Queer
Community Events, Music
Pop/Rock/Hip-Hop/Soul

