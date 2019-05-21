Transhumanism: Does the Fact that We Can Mean that We Should?

to Google Calendar - Transhumanism: Does the Fact that We Can Mean that We Should? - 2019-05-21 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Transhumanism: Does the Fact that We Can Mean that We Should? - 2019-05-21 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Transhumanism: Does the Fact that We Can Mean that We Should? - 2019-05-21 18:30:00 iCalendar - Transhumanism: Does the Fact that We Can Mean that We Should? - 2019-05-21 18:30:00

Toronto Reference Library 789 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario M4W 2G8

Thomas Hart, lecturer at Ryerson University’s Department of Philosophy,  leads a talk on the ethics of human augmentation (enhancing, augmenting, or extending human life) – also referred to as transhumanism. 6:30 pm. Free. 

torontopubliclibrary.ca/detail.jsp?Entt=RDMEVT396658&R=EVT396658

Info

Toronto Reference Library 789 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario M4W 2G8 View Map
Free
Community Events
416-393-7131
to Google Calendar - Transhumanism: Does the Fact that We Can Mean that We Should? - 2019-05-21 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Transhumanism: Does the Fact that We Can Mean that We Should? - 2019-05-21 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Transhumanism: Does the Fact that We Can Mean that We Should? - 2019-05-21 18:30:00 iCalendar - Transhumanism: Does the Fact that We Can Mean that We Should? - 2019-05-21 18:30:00