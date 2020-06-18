Transitioning Employers: A Survey of Policies And Practices For Trans Inclusive Workplaces

Join the Institute for Gender and the Economy at Rotman and Pride at Work Canada for a livestreamed expert discussion for the Toronto launch of a new report based on a first-of-its-kind survey of trans inclusion practices in Canadian employers. See website for list of speakers.

June 18 from 3-4 pm. Free to attend. Please register in advance to get the link to the livestream.

Questions: events@rotman.utoronto.ca // 416-978-6122