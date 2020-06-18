Transitioning Employers: A Survey of Policies And Practices For Trans Inclusive Workplaces
Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario
Join the Institute for Gender and the Economy at Rotman and Pride at Work Canada for a livestreamed expert discussion for the Toronto launch of a new report based on a first-of-its-kind survey of trans inclusion practices in Canadian employers. See website for list of speakers.
June 18 from 3-4 pm. Free to attend. Please register in advance to get the link to the livestream.
Questions: events@rotman.utoronto.ca // 416-978-6122
