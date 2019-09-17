Transport Futures – Federal Election Transportation Debate

to Google Calendar - Transport Futures – Federal Election Transportation Debate - 2019-09-17 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Transport Futures – Federal Election Transportation Debate - 2019-09-17 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Transport Futures – Federal Election Transportation Debate - 2019-09-17 18:00:00 iCalendar - Transport Futures – Federal Election Transportation Debate - 2019-09-17 18:00:00

Innis Town Hall 2 Sussex, Toronto, Ontario M5S 1J5

Learn where the Liberals, Conservatives, New Democrats, Greens and People’s Party stand on important transportation issues. Politicians will debate road, transit, rail, airport and marine policies as well as issues related equity, safety, environment, technology and more.

Sep 17, 6:15-9:30 pm. $20-$32. (Special 20% discount if registered by Sep 16 – use discount code (DC) NOW99).

www.transportfutures.ca/election  //  info@transportfutures.ca

Info

Innis Town Hall 2 Sussex, Toronto, Ontario M5S 1J5 View Map
Community Events
to Google Calendar - Transport Futures – Federal Election Transportation Debate - 2019-09-17 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Transport Futures – Federal Election Transportation Debate - 2019-09-17 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Transport Futures – Federal Election Transportation Debate - 2019-09-17 18:00:00 iCalendar - Transport Futures – Federal Election Transportation Debate - 2019-09-17 18:00:00