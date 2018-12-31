Tranzac New Year's Eve! w/ Luge, Moon King and Luna Li

Google Calendar - Tranzac New Year's Eve! w/ Luge, Moon King and Luna Li - 2018-12-31 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Tranzac New Year's Eve! w/ Luge, Moon King and Luna Li - 2018-12-31 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Tranzac New Year's Eve! w/ Luge, Moon King and Luna Li - 2018-12-31 21:00:00 iCalendar - Tranzac New Year's Eve! w/ Luge, Moon King and Luna Li - 2018-12-31 21:00:00

Tranzac 292 Brunswick, Toronto, Ontario

Tranzac New Year's Eve featuring Luge, Moon King, Luna Li, BizZarh, Persons and Ian Daniel Kehoe. DJ ARP 2600 (Silent Shout / Synthesexer). Space design by Roxanne Ignatius. Doors at 9 p.m. show at 9:30 p.m. Complimentary champagne with admission. Coat check available. facebook.com/events/1769173173193895

Ticket link:  http://brownpapertickets.com/event/3916416?fbclid=IwAR1RljU6JcuQr_XXcjjD9STTC6pmoQkoUBRBXCYbW9LoAWeOi0OhdOHTS0E

Info
Tranzac 292 Brunswick, Toronto, Ontario View Map
New Year's
Music
Pop/Rock/Hip-Hop/Soul
416-923-8137
Google Calendar - Tranzac New Year's Eve! w/ Luge, Moon King and Luna Li - 2018-12-31 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Tranzac New Year's Eve! w/ Luge, Moon King and Luna Li - 2018-12-31 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Tranzac New Year's Eve! w/ Luge, Moon King and Luna Li - 2018-12-31 21:00:00 iCalendar - Tranzac New Year's Eve! w/ Luge, Moon King and Luna Li - 2018-12-31 21:00:00