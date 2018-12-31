Tranzac New Year's Eve! w/ Luge, Moon King and Luna Li
Tranzac 292 Brunswick, Toronto, Ontario
Tranzac New Year's Eve featuring Luge, Moon King, Luna Li, BizZarh, Persons and Ian Daniel Kehoe. DJ ARP 2600 (Silent Shout / Synthesexer). Space design by Roxanne Ignatius. Doors at 9 p.m. show at 9:30 p.m. Complimentary champagne with admission. Coat check available. facebook.com/events/1769173173193895
Ticket link: http://brownpapertickets.com/event/3916416?fbclid=IwAR1RljU6JcuQr_XXcjjD9STTC6pmoQkoUBRBXCYbW9LoAWeOi0OhdOHTS0E
