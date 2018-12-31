Tranzac New Year's Eve! w/ Luge, Moon King and Luna Li

Tranzac New Year's Eve featuring Luge, Moon King, Luna Li, BizZarh, Persons and Ian Daniel Kehoe. DJ ARP 2600 (Silent Shout / Synthesexer). Space design by Roxanne Ignatius. Doors at 9 p.m. show at 9:30 p.m. Complimentary champagne with admission. Coat check available. facebook.com/events/1769173173193895

Ticket link: http://brownpapertickets.com/event/3916416?fbclid=IwAR1RljU6JcuQr_XXcjjD9STTC6pmoQkoUBRBXCYbW9LoAWeOi0OhdOHTS0E