Trashed & Wasted
Artscape Wychwood Barns 601 Christie, Toronto, Ontario
This charity event pairs innovative chefs and ethically minded suppliers to create dishes from rescued food and repurposed ingredients. Local brewers, distillers, and drinks experts will be challenged to concoct libations from repurposed ingredients. The aim is for guests to rethink what they buy and what they throw away. 6-10 pm. $35 (supports Second Harvest Toronto).
