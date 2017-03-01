Trashed & Wasted

to Google Calendar - Trashed & Wasted - 2017-03-01 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Trashed & Wasted - 2017-03-01 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Trashed & Wasted - 2017-03-01 18:00:00 iCalendar - Trashed & Wasted - 2017-03-01 18:00:00

BUY NOW

Artscape Wychwood Barns 601 Christie, Toronto, Ontario

This charity event pairs innovative chefs and ethically minded suppliers to create dishes from rescued food and repurposed ingredients. Local brewers, distillers, and drinks experts will be challenged to concoct libations from repurposed ingredients. The aim is for guests to rethink what they buy and what they throw away. 6-10 pm. $35 (supports Second Harvest Toronto).

Info

Artscape Wychwood Barns 601 Christie, Toronto, Ontario View Map

Community Events, Food & Drink
Benefits

Visit Event Website

BUY NOW

to Google Calendar - Trashed & Wasted - 2017-03-01 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Trashed & Wasted - 2017-03-01 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Trashed & Wasted - 2017-03-01 18:00:00 iCalendar - Trashed & Wasted - 2017-03-01 18:00:00

Best Restaurants
and Bar Guides

Get 25-40% More Spending Money

This week in Print