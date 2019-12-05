Bereaved Families of Ontario-Toronto hosts the annual Trees of Light Ceremony, a touching and visible way to remember our loved ones, share memories and offer support. The evening unfolds with music, stories and poems, followed by a tree lighting remembrance ceremony and refreshments. The trees are decorated with silver and gold doves, each one hung in memory of a loved one lost. 7 pm. Free.

Please consider supporting the work we do by purchasing a name tag for the tree. More info found on the website.